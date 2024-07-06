ADVERTISEMENT

SFI sweep in Kannur University poll

Published - July 06, 2024 08:08 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Students Federation of India (SFI) clinched a resounding victory in the Kannur University student union elections, winning all seats for the 25th consecutive time.

K. Arya was elected chairperson and P.N. Pravisha general secretary. Other significant wins include K. Athira (vice-chairperson), K.C. Swathi (lady vice-chairperson), K. Vaishnav (joint secretary), C.J. Christy (Kannur executive), and V. Brijesh (Kasaragod executive), each securing their roles by substantial margins.

The uncontested victory for the Wayanad district executive was notable, with Atul Krishna from PK Kalan Memorial College of Applied Science, Mananthavadi, elected.

The election process was marred by a clash between SFI and Kerala Students Union (KSU) activists over allegations of bogus voting. The KSU-Muslim Students Federation (MSF) alliance accused the SFI of identity card fraud in Kasaragod, a claim it refuted, asserting its actions were to prevent false voting. The situation escalated, prompting police intervention with a lathicharge to disperse the crowd.

