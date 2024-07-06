SFI sweep in Kannur University poll

The Students Federation of India (SFI) clinched a resounding victory in the Kannur University student union elections, winning all seats for the 25th consecutive time.

ADVERTISEMENT

K. Arya was elected chairperson and P.N. Pravisha general secretary. Other significant wins include K. Athira (vice-chairperson), K.C. Swathi (lady vice-chairperson), K. Vaishnav (joint secretary), C.J. Christy (Kannur executive), and V. Brijesh (Kasaragod executive), each securing their roles by substantial margins.

The uncontested victory for the Wayanad district executive was notable, with Atul Krishna from PK Kalan Memorial College of Applied Science, Mananthavadi, elected.

The election process was marred by a clash between SFI and Kerala Students Union (KSU) activists over allegations of bogus voting. The KSU-Muslim Students Federation (MSF) alliance accused the SFI of identity card fraud in Kasaragod, a claim it refuted, asserting its actions were to prevent false voting. The situation escalated, prompting police intervention with a lathicharge to disperse the crowd.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.