SFI students lock up Kattappana govt. college Principal for over six hours

Seeking to withdraw suspension of two SFI activists

The Hindu Bureau IDUKKI
November 02, 2022 20:05 IST

Students Federation of India (SFI) activists of Kattappana Government College in Idukki on Wednesday locked up the college Principal for over six hours, demanding withdrawal of suspension of two SFI activists.

According to officials, the Principal suspended SFI college union chairman Jishnu K.B. and SFI activist Ranjith. The hostel warden of the college’s girls’ hostel objected to the resident coming late to the hostel. Later, the SFI leaders intervened in the issue and they entered into an altercation with the resident tutor in-charge. Following the incident, the Principal suspended two SFI activists on Tuesday for illegal entry into the girl’s hostel and for threatening the tutor.

On Wednesday, the SFI activists locked up college Principal V. Kannan in his room around 10.30 a.m. demanding the withdrawal of the suspension. But the staff council decided not to revoke the suspension. Later the Kattappana police arrived on the spot. The Principal later reduced the suspension from eight days to five days and the students ended the protest.

Mr. Kannan said that the SFI activists locked him inside the room for over six hours and he did not get food.

