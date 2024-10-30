SFI stages protest against Governor at Calicut varsity

Activists of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) staged a protest against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on the campus of the University of Calicut at Tenhipalam in Malappuram district on Wednesday, when he arrived there to lay the foundation stone for a Sanatana Dharma Peetam Chair.

The protest was to oppose the re-appointment of Mohanan Kunnummal as the Vice-Chancellor of the Kerala University of Health Sciences. The SFI activists took out a march carrying banners that said ‘Sanghi Chancellor go back’ to the seminar hall complex where the event was being held in the morning. The police, however, stopped them before they reached the venue by erecting barricades. A large posse of police personnel were present on the campus as well.

Thereafter, the SFI activists tied one of their banners on the barricade. Nearby, a flex board saying ‘We need a Chancellor, not Savarkar’ was placed. They raised slogans against Mr. Khan. One of the students carrying a black flag sat on top of a barricade. E. Afsal, SFI central committee member, opened the protest. The leaders accused the police of removing the banners they had placed on the campus on Tuesday evening in the middle of the night. They also criticised the Vice-Chancellor, P. Raveendran.

Later, Mr. Khan told the media that he was not opposed to students’ protests but did not agree with violence. The SFI activists had staged State-wide protests, including on the Calicut University campus, against the Governor in 2023. Mr. Khan had expressed his displeasure over the protests.

“The only thing which is not acceptable in a democracy is violence. Earlier, they had indulged in violence, they were threatening [me]. When they hit my car with sticks, I came out [saying] don’t hit my car, but hit me. If they are protesting, they have every right [to do so],” he claimed on Wednesday. Mr. Khan also said that he was also sympathising with them as he could understand “their pain”. “Non-academics, not even students, were staying in hostels earlier. But, they are no longer enjoying such privileges. Universities are for studies, not for use as political nurseries,” he added.

According to sources, Mr. Khan had been camping at the university guest house since his arrival there on Monday night. When he came out of the guest house to go to Perinthalmanna to attend a private event on Tuesday evening, the banner saying ‘Sanghi Chancellor, you are not welcome here’ and others were noticed. When Mr. Khan informed Mr. Raveendran about it, the police and personnel from the security wing of the university were alerted. They asked the SFI activists to remove the banners. When they did not oblige, force was used to remove the banners. But, the SFI leaders reportedly said they would raise similar banners again.

