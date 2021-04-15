KeralaMALAPPURAM 15 April 2021 23:55 IST
SFI stages protest against activist’s killing
Activists of the Students Federation of India (SFI) staged protest demonstrations in different parts of the district on Thursday, condemning the killing of 15-year-old SFI worker Abhimanyu at Kayamkulam allegedly by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers on the Vishu day.
SFI district committee member A. Gopika, K.P. Sharat, and K.M. Rafi addressed a rally taken out here.
