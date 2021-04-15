Kerala

SFI stages protest against activist’s killing

Students Federation of India activists taking out a rally in Malappuram on Thursday against the killing of SFI worker Abhimanyu in Alappuzha on the Vishu day. | Photo Credit: Sakeer Hussain
Staff Reporter MALAPPURAM 15 April 2021 23:55 IST
Updated: 15 April 2021 23:55 IST

Activists of the Students Federation of India (SFI) staged protest demonstrations in different parts of the district on Thursday, condemning the killing of 15-year-old SFI worker Abhimanyu at Kayamkulam allegedly by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers on the Vishu day.

SFI district committee member A. Gopika, K.P. Sharat, and K.M. Rafi addressed a rally taken out here.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In Kerala
Read more...