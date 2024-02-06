SFI raise concerns over permitting foreign, private universities in Kerala, Higher Education Minister R. Bindu defends move

February 06, 2024 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A day after the Budget indicated plans to permit private and foreign universities to set up campuses in Kerala, the Students Federation of India (SFI) has raised concerns over the move.

SFI State president K. Anusree said the organisation staunchly opposed the decision to allow foreign universities in the State. Besides, the SFI will demand stringent norms to regulate the functioning of private universities.

“At a time when States are being forced to implement the provisions of the National Education Policy 2020, the government has been going ahead with decisions to introduce four-year programmes and private universities. The SFI demanded strong safeguards to ensure a pro-student alternative to the Central policy under such circumstances. Private universities should function under the government’s control alone. There should not be any kind of discrimination in such institutions. Such apprehensions will be taken up with the government,” Ms. Anusree told mediapersons on the sidelines of a protest in Kozhikode on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Higher Education Minister R. Bindu defended the government’s decision and claimed it was the outcome of extensive deliberations and careful thought.

Denying claims of a policy shift, Dr. Bindu said the government had been working to enhance the quality of higher education by expanding the scope of the sector.

Explaining the rationale behind the decision, she pointed out nearly 80% of higher education institutions have been functioning in the private sector and many of these have maintained high standards for several decades.

The government is of the strong opinion that enabling such institutions to flourish as private universities in accordance with the government’s regulations is bound to become a boon for the State, she said.

The reform had been recommended by the Shyam B. Menon-chaired Commission for Reforms in Higher Education.

Dr. Bindu added the government has not taken a final decision on permitting foreign investments in the sector.

Referring to criticisms that the CPI(M) had erred in opposing a similar reform during the rule of the Oommen Chandy government eight years ago, the Minister said the agitations that had been spearheaded by the SFI then were held at a time when the concept of private universities was in a nascent stage.

The government can no longer turn its back on neo-liberal policies since such a stance could adversely impact the prospects of youngsters. At the same time, we have laid stress in formulating better alternatives by ensuring greater government control while implementing such reforms,” she added.