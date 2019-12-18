Kerala

SFI, NSUI to take out Parliament march today

To express solidarity with students protesting against Citizenship (Amendment) Act

Students Federation of India (SFI) president V.P. Sanu said here on Wednesday that the Joint Students Council (JSC), which comprised students organisations including the National Students Union of India (SFI), would take out a Parliament march on Thursday to express solidarity with the ongoing protests on various campuses across the country against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

He told the media here on Wednesday that the SFI aimed at forming a common platform of students at the national level to protest against the CAA. Except the Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarti Parishad and student wings of fundamentalist Muslim organisations, all students unions would participate in the march. He said the SFI would file a writ petition in the Supreme Court demanding the withdrawal of the CAA before the next hearing on various petitions on the issue.

Mr. Sanu condemned the police action on protesting students at Jamia Millia Islamia and Delhi University.

The Union government was trying to convert the national education policy in favour of corporates and the JNU incidents indicated that, Mr. Sanu said.

The SFI would take out rallies against the CAA in Kannur and Thrissur on Thursday.

