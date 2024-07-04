ADVERTISEMENT

SFI needs to mend its ways: Binoy Viswam

Published - July 04, 2024 08:56 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA:

The Hindu Bureau

Lashing out at the Students Federation of India (SFI) for using violence and bullying tactics, Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary Binoy Viswam has said the members of the student organisation do not understand the meaning of the word ‘Left’ and its political ideology.

Speaking to reporters in Alappuzha on Thursday, Mr. Viswam said the SFI’s functioning style was not that of a Leftist student organisation. Stating that the SFI’s barbaric culture is unacceptable, the CPI leader called for a course correction.

“Those in the organisation should read the history of the student movement. The members should be taught history. If the leadership fail on it, the SFI will become a burden for the Left front,” Mr. Viswam said.

