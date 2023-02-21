SFI, MSF at loggerheads over Calicut University union polls

February 21, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - Kozhikode

With the University of Calicut scheduled to hold students’ union polls on March 15, the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and the Muslim Students’ Federation (MSF) are at loggerheads with each other over its electoral roll.

SFI State secretary P.M. Arsho told the media here on Tuesday that the MSF had been trying to sabotage the election process. He claimed that in a large number of colleges affiliated to the university, students’ union elections were not being held as per notification, and students’ organisations were not allowed to function on such campuses. In certain college managements, either run by Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leaders or the party’s sympathisers, students were nominated as university union councillors (UUCs).

This year, around 40 colleges were found to have followed the procedure and inserted unelected UUCs into the electoral roll. Mr. Arsho said based on complaints from many students in those colleges, the SFI requested the university to examine if the elections were held there as per rules. He also alleged that the UUCs elected under the SFI’s banner were being offered money and jobs abroad to stay away from the university union elections.

The MSF, meanwhile, alleged that the university officials were tampering with the electoral roll to illegally include the SFI’s UUCs. They claimed that 16 of their UUCs had been removed from the rolls and 10 others belonging to the SFI had been included. The MSF is reportedly planning to seek legal recourse.

Recently, a group of MSF activists had laid siege to the Dean’s office on the university campus as a mark of protest. The IUML has offered support to their students’ outfit.