SFI leader, activists in Kerala booked for burning Governor’s effigy on Payyambalam beach

January 01, 2024 03:06 pm | Updated 03:10 pm IST - Kannur

The police have filed a case against Students’ Federation of India (SFI) Kerala president K. Anusree and eight other activists for burning a massive effigy of Governor Arif Mohammed Khan using petrol on the Payyambalam beach in Kannur on December 31, 2023 (Sunday) evening.

The Kannur Town police registered a suo moto case on January 1, invoking various sections, including Section 143 (unlawful assembly), Section 147 (punishment for rioting), and Section 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible), of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The SFI, on the New Year eve, burned a 30-ft tall effigy of the Governor on the beach.

SFI district secretary P.S. Sanjeev had alleged that there was “a concerted effort to saffronise universities,” a trend the SFI vehemently opposed.

He also accused individuals appointed by Governors of acting as “agents”, stressing that such interventions will not be tolerated in Kerala.