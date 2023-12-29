GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SFI leader booked for insulting Gandhi’s statue suspended from law institute

December 29, 2023 02:41 am | Updated 02:42 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

KOCHI: The Students Federation of India (SFI) activist of Bharata Mata School of Legal Studies, Choondy, near Aluva, who was accused of insulting a statue of Mahatma Gandhi on the campus, has been suspended by the principal for an indefinite period pending inquiry.

A video had emerged of Adeen Nazar, a fifth year BCom LLB student, taking a picture of the statue after garlanding it with a Christmas wreath, besides putting up a sunglass while also commenting that his act did not make any difference since Gandhi was long dead.

“Adeen Nazar was prima facie found to have insulted the Father of the Nation, and he was ordered to be suspended indefinitely pending inquiry. The above student is not allowed to enter the college campus during the suspension period. It has also been decided to appoint an enquiry commission to submit a report for taking further action in this regard,” said the order issued by principal Seline Abraham.

Adeen Nazar was the unit secretary of the SFI on the campus though the SFI district leadership had since then claimed that he was eased out of the post a month ago. The video that emerged on the day after Christmas had since gone viral on social media.

He was also booked by the Edathala police on a petition lodged by Kerala Students Union (KSU) State general secretary Al Ameen Ashraf on Monday. He was booked under IPC Sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 426 (mischief).

The video was purportedly taken on December 21 and was initially posted in the college WhatsApp group. However, it had to be taken down from the group in the face of protests.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.