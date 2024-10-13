SFI-KSU students clash at University College

Tension prevailed at the University College here after a group of Kerala Students Union (KSU) workers levelled allegations of assault against Students Federation of India (SFI) activists at the institution on Sunday.

The incident occurred around 4 p.m. when some female activists of KSU entered the campus for a photo shoot to prepare candidate posters for the upcoming college union elections on October 18. A photographer too was brought after seeking the permission of the principal.

The SFI workers allegedly manhandled KSU workers including their candidate for the Lady Representative position Nayana Biju before forcibly removing them from the campus. This sparked protests among the KSU workers, prompting them to take out a demonstration to the college late in the day.

The police have intensified security in the area in anticipation of clashes among the rival groups.