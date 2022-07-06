SFI, KSU leaders held for theft at Malappuram college

The police on Wednesday arrested seven students in connection with an alleged theft at Government College, Malappuram.

The arrested include leaders of the Students Federation of India (SFI) and the Kerala Students Union (KSU). SFI college unit secretary Victor Johnson and KSU unit president Athif were found to be the gang that stole 11 batteries and two projectors from chemistry, Islamic History and Urdu departments.

The police zeroed in on them following a complaint registered by the college principal on Monday.

While six of the accused are students of the college, the other is a former student. The accused had sold off the stolen goods at a scrap shop. The police said the projectors had not been recovered yet.

The SFI, meanwhile, expelled Victor Johnson, Adarsh Ravi, Neeraj Lal, and Abhishek from the primary membership of the organisation.