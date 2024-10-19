GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SFI, KSU claim major gains in college union election under KU

Published - October 19, 2024 12:25 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The SFI and KSU claimed significant gains in the students’ union elections held on campuses under the University of Kerala.

The SFI claimed victory in 64 of the 77 campuses under the university, including 31 of 36 colleges in Thiruvananthapuram district, 13 campuses out of 19 in Kollam district, 15 out of 17 in Alappuzha and all the five colleges in Pathanamthitta district.

In Thiruvananthapuram, the SFI claimed to have wrested the AJ College and Iqbal College after a gap of two years and Sree Sankara College after five years from the KSU. It also retained its hold on several other colleges including the University College and Government Women’s College.

Meanwhile, the KSU claimed to have made significant strides in the students’ elections. According to a statement, the KSU retained its hold on several colleges including the Mar Ivanios College, SN College at Varkala in the Thiruvananthapuram district, while wresting several colleges from the SFI including the Sree Vidyadiraja College, Kollam, after 20 years and the Fatima Matha College, Kollam, after a gap of 13 years. It also won the chairman’s post in SD College, Alappuzha, according to the statement.

