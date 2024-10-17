ADVERTISEMENT

SFI, KSU claim impressive performance in college union elections

Published - October 17, 2024 11:03 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and the Kerala Students’ Union (KSU) on Thursday claimed to have made significant gains in union elections held in higher educational institutions under Mahatma Gandhi University, in Ernakulam.

The SFI claimed to have won elections held in 30 colleges in the district. It also won at St. Paul’s College, Kalamassery; Jai Bharath Arts and Science and College, Perumbavoor; MES, Marampally, and S.N. Law College, Poothotta, which were under the KSU in the previous term. Some of the other colleges that it had recorded impressive victory included Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam; St. Albert’s College; and Government Law College, Ernakulam.

The KSU claimed to have regained the union at Cochin College from the SFI after a gap of eight years along with an impressive win at Indira Gandhi College of Arts and Science, Nellikuzhi, after 18 years. It also repeated its previous performance at Union Christian College, Aluva; Sree Sankara College, Kalady; Sacred Heart College, Thevara; Bharata Mata School of Legal Studies, Choondy; Bharata Mata College, Thrikkakara; T.M. Jacob Memorial Government College, Manimalakunnu; Al-Ameen College, Aluva; and BPC College, Piravom, according to a release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US