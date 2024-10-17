GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SFI, KSU claim impressive performance in college union elections

Published - October 17, 2024 11:03 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and the Kerala Students’ Union (KSU) on Thursday claimed to have made significant gains in union elections held in higher educational institutions under Mahatma Gandhi University, in Ernakulam.

The SFI claimed to have won elections held in 30 colleges in the district. It also won at St. Paul’s College, Kalamassery; Jai Bharath Arts and Science and College, Perumbavoor; MES, Marampally, and S.N. Law College, Poothotta, which were under the KSU in the previous term. Some of the other colleges that it had recorded impressive victory included Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam; St. Albert’s College; and Government Law College, Ernakulam.

The KSU claimed to have regained the union at Cochin College from the SFI after a gap of eight years along with an impressive win at Indira Gandhi College of Arts and Science, Nellikuzhi, after 18 years. It also repeated its previous performance at Union Christian College, Aluva; Sree Sankara College, Kalady; Sacred Heart College, Thevara; Bharata Mata School of Legal Studies, Choondy; Bharata Mata College, Thrikkakara; T.M. Jacob Memorial Government College, Manimalakunnu; Al-Ameen College, Aluva; and BPC College, Piravom, according to a release.

