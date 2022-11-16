SFI faces the heat over disparaging banner against Kerala Governor

November 16, 2022 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Kerala University has sought an explanation from the Government Sanskrit College here over a banner, purportedly hung by the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), which carried a derogatory remark against the Governor.

The banner was put up over the college’s main gate on Tuesday to coincide with the Raj Bhavan march that had been organised by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) on the same day.

The questionable action came under the scanner after Raj Bhavan took cognizance and instructed the university to adopt necessary steps with regard to the issue. Accordingly, the Vice Chancellor in-charge, Mohanan Kunnummal, directed the Registrar to seek explanation from the college principal.

The material, which was attributed to the SFI unit in the college, was subsequently taken down. Notably, it was removed when Higher Education Minister R. Bindu was attending a function at the college.

The district leadership of the SFI has distanced itself from the controversy by claiming that it did not approve of such actions, despite having given a clarion call to launch a campaign on campuses against the alleged political agenda of Governor Arif Mohammed Khan against the State government.