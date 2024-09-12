SFI dominates Kannur varsity college union elections

The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) has secured a significant victory in the Kannur University college union elections, claiming 48 out of the 66 unions spread across Kasaragod, Kannur and Wayanad districts on September 11 (Wednesday). This overwhelming win solidifies the SFI’s dominance across the region, with notable victories in Kannur and Kasaragod districts.

In Kannur district, the SFI emerged victorious in 37 out of 45 colleges. A similar sweep occurred in Kasaragod, where they won nine out of 17 colleges, and in Wayanad, where they claimed two out of four colleges. SFI candidates in 24 colleges in Kannur, five in Kasaragod, and one in Wayanad won unopposed, further demonstrating the organisation’s unchallenged position in many areas.

Several key institutions such as Thalassery Brennan College, Veerpad Sree Narayana Guru College, Kunnoth EMS Memorial College of Applied Science, and Nirmalagiri Arts and Science College are now under the SFI’s control. Notably, after a gap of five years, the SFI captured every seat at Brennan College, a crucial win where it managed to gain Arabic and Urdu departments from the Fraternity. The other major victories included Srikandapuram SES College, where the SFI won 19 out of 20 seats, Payyannur College with 26 out of 27 seats, and Kannur SN College, where 23 out of 25 seats went to the SFI. In a dramatic recount, the SFI managed to claim victory at Koothuparamba Nirmalagiri College as well.

The Kerala Students’ Union (KSU) also regained ground in certain key colleges. After 10 years, the KSU captured Kannur Krishna Menon Memorial Government Women’s College and Angadikadavu Don Bosco Arts and Science College, both of which it had lost last year. At Mattannur Pazassiraja NSS College, the KSU won 31 out of 46 seats, marking a significant comeback. Meanwhile, it also managed to claim four out of eight major seats at Madai College, an institution where the SFI has long held sway.

In Kasaragod district, the SFI secured unopposed victories at Elerithattu E.K. Nayanar Memorial Government College, Karinthalam Government Arts and Science College, Pallippara IHRD, IHRD Madikai, and SNDP Yogam Arts and Science College, Kalichanadukkam. They also managed to capture Rajapuram St. Pius College from the KSU. Meanwhile, the SFI maintained their hold on Kanhangad Nehru Arts and Science College, Munnad People’s Cooperative Arts and Science College, and Uduma Goverment Arts and Science College. In contrast, the KSU made inroads, winning four out of nine key seats at Kasaragod Government Arts and Science College.

Wayanad followed a similar trend, with the SFI sweeping all the seats in Mananthavadi Government Arts and Science College, while other institutions like WMO Imam Ghazali Arts and Science College saw victories for the Muslim Students’ Federation (MSF), and Mary Matha Arts and Science College went to the KSU.

This resounding success for the SFI highlights its growing influence across the northern districts, as it continues to dominate Kannur varsity’s political landscape.