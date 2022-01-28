SFI defies COVID norms, takes out processions

KANNUR

28 January 2022 22:00 IST

SFI activist took out victory processions in violation of COVID restrictions after the results of the college union elections conducted by the Kannur University were announced on Friday.

As many 70 colleges under the Kannur University went to the polls. Since the district came under the B category, not more than 20 persons are allowed to assemble. However, defying the orders of the Kannur District Collector and the guidelines issued by the High Court, student union activists at Krishna Menon Women’s College staged a procession on the National Highway. At S.N. College, the students gathered to celebrate the victory.

In view of the COVID spread, the court had ruled that the poll results should be announced online. The students, after polling, should return and not gather to celebrate, the court had directed.

