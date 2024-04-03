SFI, CPI(M) accuse Governor of interfering in nomination of Senate members

April 03, 2024 01:04 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - KANNUR

The Students Federation of India (SFI) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] have come down on Governor Arif Mohammad Khan for his alleged interference in the nomination of Senate members at Kannur University.

They alleged that the Chancellor’s actions had compromised the integrity of the nomination process.

According to the SFI, Mr. Khan ignored the varsity’s recommendations and replaced 14 of the 16 eminent nominees with individuals affiliated to the Congress and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

SFI State president K. Anushree and secretary P.M. Arsho issued a statement denouncing the Chancellor’s actions and pledging strong resistance against what they perceived as attempts to undermine higher education in Kerala. They also called upon the student community and the public to support their stance against what they termed as the Chancellor’s policies of ‘demonisation’.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) central committee member P.K. Sreemathy demanded the cancellation of Mr. Khan’s nominations, citing violation of the model code of conduct. She said the nominations were made in the Chancellor’s own interest and without necessary permissions.

However, the Kerala Private College Teacher Association (Kannur regional committee) expressed dismay at the CPI(M) stand, claiming that the list submitted by the syndicate to the Senate had the names of only Left-leaning persons. It argued that the party’s stance was hypocritical as it had chosen not to respond to several other irregularities in the varsity.

