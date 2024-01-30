SFI continues black flag protest against Governor

January 30, 2024 11:05 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - KOCHI

Notwithstanding the dramatic turn of events following their agitation against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at Nilamel in Kollam last Saturday leading to protests by the Governor breaking conventions and the Centre assigning his security to the Central Reserve Police Force, protests by Students Federation of India (SFI) activists against the Governor continued unabated on Tuesday.

SFI activists waved black flag at Mr. Khan as he was on his way from the Cochin International Airport to the Coast Guard’s guesthouse at Fort Kochi. The incident took place at Kalamassery around 8.30 p.m. A group of around 40 SFI activists, including women, led by district secretary Arjun Babu staged the protest.

Mr. Khan will be the chief guest at a function to be held in connection with the Raising Day at the Coast Guard district headquarters at Fort Kochi on Wednesday morning.