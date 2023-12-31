SFI burns Governor’s 30-foot-long effigy on Payyambalam beach

December 31, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - KANNUR

Students Federation of India (SFI) activists intensified their protest against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan by burning a towering 30-foot-tall effigy of his on the Payyambalam beach on Sunday.

The effigy was burned around 6.30 p.m. in ‘fervent objection to the Governor’s attempts to interfere in State universities.’

SFI district secretary E.S. Sanjeev said there was a concerted effort to saffronise universities, something the organisation vehemently opposed. He accused individuals appointed by Governors of acting as agents, and stressed that such interventions would not be tolerated in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The burning of the effigy is a powerful protest against the Governor’s humiliation of Kannur district, signifying the students’ commitment to resist any attempts to compromise the autonomy of educational institutions,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.