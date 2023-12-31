GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SFI burns Governor’s 30-foot-long effigy on Payyambalam beach

Effigy burned in protest against Khan’s attempts to interfere in State universities

December 31, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau
SFI activists burning a 30-foot-long effigy of Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on the Payyambalam beach on Sunday.

SFI activists burning a 30-foot-long effigy of Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on the Payyambalam beach on Sunday. | Photo Credit: arranged

Students Federation of India (SFI) activists intensified their protest against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan by burning a towering 30-foot-tall effigy of his on the Payyambalam beach on Sunday.

The effigy was burned around 6.30 p.m. in ‘fervent objection to the Governor’s attempts to interfere in State universities.’

SFI district secretary E.S. Sanjeev said there was a concerted effort to saffronise universities, something the organisation vehemently opposed. He accused individuals appointed by Governors of acting as agents, and stressed that such interventions would not be tolerated in the State.

“The burning of the effigy is a powerful protest against the Governor’s humiliation of Kannur district, signifying the students’ commitment to resist any attempts to compromise the autonomy of educational institutions,” he said.

