SFI blocks members with Sangh Parivar links from attending Calicut University Senate meet

December 21, 2023 12:13 pm | Updated 01:04 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Calicut University campus witnessed chaotic scenes on December 21 (Thursday) morning when Students Federation of India (SFI) activists blocked members with Sangh Parivar links, nominated by the Chancellor, from attending the first meeting of the recently reconstituted Senate.

When the police attempted to remove the SFI activists from outside the Senate hall on the campus at Tenhipalam in Malappuram district, they put up a stiff resistance, leading to tension briefly. Activists including E. Afsal, SFI State joint secretary, resisted the attempts to take them into a police bus parked nearby. Later, Mr. Afsal was shifted to a police vehicle.

Some other activists, including women, were forcibly bundled into police vehicles. Amid the chaos, the Senate meeting ended around 11 a.m. with members affiliated to the United Democratic Front (UDF) accusing authorities of ignoring the issues they had raised.

The trouble started around 9.30 a.m. when the Senate members reached the hall for the meeting. The SFI activists had already camped outside the gate and were stationed near the two doors that lead to the hall. They were seen checking the credentials of the Senate members and those with Sangh Parivar links were not allowed to get in.

Those prevented from going inside include Balan Pootheri, a Padma Shri recipient and writer. Those affiliated to the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the UDF could enter the hall.

After some time, more SFI activists reached the area and they staged a sit-in outside the main door. Though initially only a few police personnel were seen on the campus, more arrived as the tension rose.

Governor’s nomination

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan had nominated 18 people from various backgrounds to the Senate in his capacity as the Chancellor of the university. The CPI(M) has claimed that nine of them are part of the Sangh Parivar. Also, most of those nominated were not from a list submitted by M.K. Jayaraj, Vice-Chancellor.

Thursday’s protest follows the SFI’s declaration that it would not allow those with Sangh Parivar links to attend the Senate meeting.

