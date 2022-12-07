SFI-AISF members clash on campus; 11 students were injured

December 07, 2022 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - KOLLAM

Around 11 students were injured when activists of the Students Federation of India (SFI) and the All India Students Federation (AISF) clashed on the Sree Narayana College campus on here Wednesday.

While three persons who sustained serious injuries were taken to Government Medical College Hospital, Paripally, the others are undergoing treatment at District Hospital. All the injured students are AISF members and the federation leaders said they would boycott classes on Thursday to mark their protest against the attack.

The incident took place around 11 a.m. and the AISF leadership alleged that the SFI activists attacked them after they won 15 seats in the recent campus election. “Despite repeated threats to withdraw our nominations, we contested in 21 seats and won 15. Provoked by our victory, they unleashed violence on the campus and our workers were beaten up and attacked with weapons. There were more than 30 people and even SFI leaders who are members of the district committee were on the campus to attack us,” said a student

The AISF leaders also alleged that the SFI activists were using drugs on the campus and they attacked students to stop them from circulating the visuals. Meanwhile, the SFI activists said the clash was instigated by the drug mafia. They demanded that the party district leadership intervened to stop such practices and ensure that the students had a peaceful environment to study.

The Kollam East police have registered a case and currently, the campus is under surveillance.