December 10, 2023 11:14 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

SFI activists waved black flags at Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and tried to block his convoy as he passed through Vazhuthacaud on Sunday. The SFI has accused Mr. Khan of trying to saffronise the universities in the State. The activists were arrested and removed by the police. The Governor was on his way to attend to inaugurate the annual day festival of Young Indians, a youth movement, at Thampanoor.