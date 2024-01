January 18, 2024 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Students Federation of India (SFI) activists waved black flags at Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at three places in Alappuzha on Thursday.

The protesters waved black flags at the Governor, who was on his way to Oachira in Kollam to attend a programme, at Cheppad, ONK Junction, and MSM College Junction in Kayamkulam. The police arrested 15 SFI workers in connection with the protests.

Mr. Khan who reached the district on Wednesday stayed at the NTPC guest house at Cheppad.

