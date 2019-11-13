SFI activists in Malappuram taken into custody as they wave black flags at MoS Sanjay Dhotre

The police took into custody around 15 activists of the Students Federation of India (SFI) on the Calicut University campus at Tenhipalam in Malappuram district of Kerala on Wednesday when they waved black flags at Union Minister of State for Human Resource Development Sanjay Dhotre while he was about to open a new building for teachers' training here.

The incident occurred around 1 p.m. The activists were sitting among the audience at the EMS Seminar Complex on the campus when the event began. As soon as the Minister started his speech, they sprang forward raising slogans in support of the ongoing student agitation at Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi, against the rise in hostel fees. Though the Minister tried to pacify the students saying he would “come to you” , they were unrelenting. The police later took them all into custody.

Mr. Dhotre later told reporters that the administration should have resolved the issue in JNU by themselves and not let the students cross the limits.