SFI activists denied bail

December 14, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

A magistrate court here on Thursday denied the defence plea that the Students Federation of India activists who waved black flags at the motorcade of Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan last Sunday were expressing their democratic right to dissent. 

The court denied them bail on the suspicion that they had trespassed on the carriageway, halted the VIP motorcade and mobbed Mr. Khan’s car. 

The judge also factored in Raj Bhavan’s report that Mr. Khan’s car suffered damage. He also ruled that Section 126 of the Indian Penal Code, which makes it a cognisable offence to attack or overawe the President or Governor, would apply in the case. 

