SFI activists arrested for heckling police officer

The Pala police here on Tuesday arrested two Students Federation of India (SFI) activists in connection with the alleged attempt to manhandle a police officer on duty.

The arrested were identified as Vishnu N.R., 25, a native of Ezhacherry and district joint secretary of the organisation, and Ajay Jayan, 22, of Arunapuram.

They were produced before a magistrate and remanded in custody. The police are on the lookout for one more person in connection with the case. The incident took place on January 22 when the accused allegedly abused and assaulted P.K. Mani, a grade sub-inspector attached to the local police station, at a location outside the Government Polytechnic College in Pala. The officer, who was on patrol duty, had reached the spot along with his driver, following a clash between SFI and KSU activists. As he tried to intervene in the brawl, the accused allegedly heckled him, raised threats and even attempted to assault him.

Following this, the officer sought treatment at a government hospital in Pala Town. The incident came to light after a video of the episode went viral in the social media.

Booked

Later, the police booked a case against the accused for using criminal force for deterring a public servant from discharge of duty, voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant, criminal intimidation and other Sections of the IPC.