SFI accuses police of halting probe into CUK student’s death

May 02, 2024 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) has accused the police of halting investigation into the death of Ruby Patel, a 27-year-old research scholar from Odisha, at the Central University of Kerala (CUK).

ADVERTISEMENT

The SFI leadership lodged a complaint with the Chief Minister seeking probe by another agency into the circumstances leading to the student’s death.

Ruby’s sister has lodged a separate complaint with the Kerala State Youth Commission, expressing dissatisfaction over the lack of progress in the ongoing investigation and the apparent inaction on the part of the police.

ADVERTISEMENT

The body of the student was found hanging in the hostel bathroom on April 2. The Bekal police had registered a case and recorded the statements of fellow students. However, the SFI contended that even a month after the incident, the police inquiry had not made much progress.

The family of the deceased had raised suspicion regarding the nature of the death.

Reports suggest that despite repeated requests from the family, the police are yet to provide a copy of the post-mortem report. Furthermore, the time of Ruby’s death remains unclear.

According to statements given by fellow students to the police, the stress caused by academic challenges may have led to Ruby’s death.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.