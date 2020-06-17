Sexual misconduct: diocese takes action against priests

The Metropolitan Archdiocese of Thalassery of the Syro-Malabar Church has taken action against two priests accused of sexual misconduct.
The diocese, in its explanation note to the faithful, said Father Joseph Poothotal and Father Mathew Mullappally had been removed from priestly duties after their alleged phone conversations with a person admitting to the crime emerged in social media. Another voice clip of the victim, a parishioner, complaining to a bishop against the priests was also being circulated. The crime was committed when the two priests were serving at the Puthenplavu parish during different periods. The priests are now in different churches with the Kasaragod diocese.
The diocese said an investigation commission was appointed on the day the recordings of the phone conversation were out in the public sphere. The note also recommended to the higher authorities of the Church to take further action against the priests.
Apology to the faithful
Apologising to the believers, the diocese said it was unfortunate that the clergy who were supposed to be role models for society had indulged in such actions. The diocese promised that legal action would be taken to bring out the truth.
The diocese authorities denied getting any written or oral complaints from anyone. The action was taken based solely on the audio clips, said the public relations officer of the diocese.
