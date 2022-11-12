Sexual harassment of girl: ASI suspended

The Hindu Bureau KALPETTA
November 12, 2022 20:49 IST

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the Ambalavayal police station in the district was suspended for alleged sexual harassment of a minor rape survivor. Northern Zone DIG Rahul R. Nair suspended T.G. Babu, grade ASI of Ambalavayal police station, on Saturday, on the basis of a complaint by the girl, Wayanad District Police Chief R. Anand told The Hindu. The accused, along with two police officers, had taken the girl to Udhagamandalam for gathering evidence in connection with an earlier rape case in July. He tried to sexually harass the girl on the return journey, the police said. A case under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused.

