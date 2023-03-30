Sexual assault on patient: police yet to verify complaint of nurse who stood by survivor

March 30, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - Kozhikode

The grievance of a nursing officer that she was threatened by a pro-Left union leader for speaking up against an attender who was recently arrested on the charge of molesting a woman patient at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital is yet to be taken up seriously by the police. The alleged negligence continues at a time when the inquiry report by the internal investigation panel is readily available with the Kozhikode Medical College Principal for reference.

The demand of the NGO Association and the Kerala Government Nurses Union is that the internal investigation report be handed over to the police to support the probe and record the statement of the nursing officer. They have also called for the public release of the report arguing that it can only give a clear picture about the whole incident.

The association leaders who have been spearheading various protest campaigns on the MCH campus since the molestation case surfaced have also declared that they will not call off their ongoing protests until the suspension of the accused leader. According to them, the delaying arrest of the six persons who were earlier booked on the charges of attempting to influence the survivor, itself shows that the police are proceeding with a “casual probe”.

Meanwhile, the Medical College police clarified that they did not receive any complaint in black and white from the nursing officer or the Medical College authorities to investigate the incident. They also claimed that the latest allegation was “not connected with the previous incident” in which six persons, including a casual labourer and a nursing assistant, were booked.

On the other hand, members of the nurses’ unions criticised that the police were citing only “feeble excuses” to escape from their legal responsibilities. Any officer associated with the ongoing probe could reach out to the nurse here and record her statement to verify the facts, they pointed out.

It was on March 18 that the hospital attendant allegedly attempted to outrage the modesty of the woman patient after she was shifted to the women’s surgical ICU after undergoing thyroidectomy. The accused, Kuzhipparambathu Saseendran of Mayyannur, was nabbed by the police on March 20. It was a nursing officer at the ICU who helped the survivor communicate with the hospital authorities about the traumatic situation and lodge a petition with the police for quick action.

