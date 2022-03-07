Sexual assault on KSRTC passenger: police begin probe

Case registered against conductor for dereliction of duty

The Nadakkavu police have registered a case and launched investigation into the molestation of a teacher from the city by a fellow passenger while she was travelling on a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus from Thiruvananthapuram to Kozhikode on Saturday night.

The woman had alleged that the bus conductor had tried to ignore the incident, paving the way for the escape of the suspect.

The Nadakkavu police said a case had also been registered against the KSRTC conductor for his alleged negligence in discharging his duties.

Department-level probe

The KSRTC higher-ups had given instructions to take stringent action against the conductor after a department-level inquiry ordered by Transport Minister Antony Raju held him responsible for the neglect.

The gravity of the incident came to light when the woman shared her traumatising experience on Facebook. She had also expressed shock over the indifferent attitude shown by other passengers. According to her, the Highway police also failed to come to her rescue.

Meanwhile, the Nadakkavu police said they were yet to trace the suspect. They said the statements of the conductor and other passengers on the bus would be recorded soon.