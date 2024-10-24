Sexual assault on girl: suspected physiotherapist from Kozhikode govt. general hospital arrested

The Vellayil police on Thursday arrested a physiotherapist for the alleged sexual assault of a girl during a therapy session at the Government General Hospital in Kozhikode. Mahendran Nair, the suspect, was nabbed on the basis of a complaint filed by the girl four months ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 24-year-old man who was working at the hospital had been placed under suspension on the directive of Health Minister Veena George soon after the alleged incident. The incident came to light after the girl revealed details of the assault to a woman therapist who earliest attended to her at the hospital.

According to police sources, the suspect had been found absconding after the incident. The alleged assault took place on July 17. He had been charged under sections 75 (1) and 76 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for physical contact and advances involving unwelcome and explicit sexual overtures and using criminal force to a woman with intent to disrobe.

The hospital authorities had also forwarded an internal investigation report about the incident to the higher authorities. The police sources said the man hailing from Thiruvananthapuram district was later released on anticipatory bail.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.