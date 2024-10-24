ADVERTISEMENT

Sexual assault on girl: suspected physiotherapist from Kozhikode govt. general hospital arrested

Published - October 24, 2024 08:18 pm IST - Kozhikode

The alleged assault took place during a physiotherapy session at the hospital on July 17

The Hindu Bureau

The Vellayil police on Thursday arrested a physiotherapist for the alleged sexual assault of a girl during a therapy session at the Government General Hospital in Kozhikode. Mahendran Nair, the suspect, was nabbed on the basis of a complaint filed by the girl four months ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 24-year-old man who was working at the hospital had been placed under suspension on the directive of Health Minister Veena George soon after the alleged incident. The incident came to light after the girl revealed details of the assault to a woman therapist who earliest attended to her at the hospital.  

According to police sources, the suspect had been found absconding after the incident. The alleged assault took place on July 17. He had been charged under sections 75 (1) and 76 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for physical contact and advances involving unwelcome and explicit sexual overtures and using criminal force to a woman with intent to disrobe.

The hospital authorities had also forwarded an internal investigation report about the incident to the higher authorities. The police sources said the man hailing from Thiruvananthapuram district was later released on anticipatory bail.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US