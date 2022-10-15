Sexual assault charge against Kozhikode Qazi

ADVERTISEMENT

The police have booked Kozhikode Qazi Sayed Mohammed Koya Jamalullaili who is accused of sexually harassing a woman hailing from Kannur district.

The case was registered against him at the Kozhikode Women’s Police station on Friday after the complainant sought legal action against the religious leader.

Police sources said the woman in her complaint accused the religious leader of sexually exploiting her several times in the last two years under the pretext of solving her family issues. The suspected incidents took place at the house of the accused at Parappanangadi in Malappuram district, they said.

The case was registered against him under sections 376 (punishment for rape) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code as part of the inquiry. He would be interrogated soon along with a driver who allegedly introduced the woman to him, the police said.

Meanwhile, the Qazi’s office informed that the allegations against him were baseless and it would be dealt with legally.