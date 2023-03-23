ADVERTISEMENT

Sexual assault case: police grope in the dark

March 23, 2023 11:37 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The City police were groping in the dark on Thursday as it remained unable to nab the accused in the sexual assault of a woman near Pattoor 10 days after the incident.

While the investigation team has examined nearly a hundred CCTV footages obtained from various locations, they have not been able to zero in on the perpetrator. While a few persons had been taken into custody, they were let off after the survivor failed to identify them.

The 49-year old woman had come under attack near Moolavilakam late on March 13 while she was headed for her house from a pharmacy near the General Hospital. Two police officers attached to the Pettah police station had been suspended for various lapses in handling the case.

