HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sexual assault case: police grope in the dark

March 23, 2023 11:37 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The City police were groping in the dark on Thursday as it remained unable to nab the accused in the sexual assault of a woman near Pattoor 10 days after the incident.

While the investigation team has examined nearly a hundred CCTV footages obtained from various locations, they have not been able to zero in on the perpetrator. While a few persons had been taken into custody, they were let off after the survivor failed to identify them.

The 49-year old woman had come under attack near Moolavilakam late on March 13 while she was headed for her house from a pharmacy near the General Hospital. Two police officers attached to the Pettah police station had been suspended for various lapses in handling the case.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.