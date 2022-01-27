Sexual assault case: HC adjourns hearing on anticipatory bail pleas of Dileep, 5 others

The prosecution seeks more time to produce the digital evidence

: The Kerala High Court on Thursday, January 27, 2022, adjourned to February 2 the hearing on the anticipatory bail petitions filed by actor Dileep and five others in the case relating to hatching a conspiracy to do away with the investigation officers in the actor sexual assault case.

The court adjourned the hearing as the prosecution sought more time to produce the digital evidence collected during the investigation and also during the interrogation of the actor and other accused.

In the meanwhile, the court directed that its interim order restraining the arrest of Dileep and others would continue till February 2.

When the anticipatory bail petitions were taken up for hearing, the prosecutor submitted that the prosecution needs more time to analyse and produce the digital evidence collected during the interrogation/investigation. The details of the interrogation of the accused would be produced in a sealed cover before the next date of hearing.

The actor and others were interrogated for three days from January 23 in connection with the case as per the directive of the High Court.

‘False FIR’

The actor and others contended that the allegations were false and the First Information Report did not make out any ingredients of any of the offences alleged against them.It has been registered in the wake of the allegations levelled by director Balachandrakumar.

The FIR has charged Dileep and others with offences under section 116 (abetment), 118 (concealing design to commit offence), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).