August 26, 2023 09:08 am | Updated 09:08 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Cantonment police on Friday arrested a KSRTC bus conductor on charges of attempting to sexually assault a student of the University College near Bakery Junction on Thursday night.

The accused has been identified as Anoop Kumar, 39, hailing from Payyannur in Kannur district.

