Sexual abuse: proceedings against accused dropped

04 December 2021 21:38 IST

A woman had been accused of sexually abusing her minor son in Kadakkavoor in Dec. 2020

The Kerala Police have dropped the criminal proceedings against the 45-year old woman who had been accused of sexually abusing her minor son in Kadakkavoor.

The move came in the wake of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Court here absolving her of the charges on Friday. Thiruvananthapuram Additional District and Sessions Judge (POCSO) Rajaneesh K.V. issued the order on the basis of a report filed by the investigation team. The prosecution was led by Special Public Prosecutor, POCSO, Ajith Prasad J.K.

The woman had been arrested by the Kadakkavoor police in December 2020 following a complaint by her former husband that she had molested her 13-year old son for three years. She later spent 27 days in judicial custody before she was granted bail by the Kerala High Court.

The case was later handed over to a special investigation team led by Superintendent of Police Divya V. Gopinath which found no evidence that could strengthen the allegations that had been levelled against her in the first information report (FIR).

Besides, a medical examination that was conducted by a medical board recorded no findings that corroborated the allegation of sexual abuse. No evidence sufficient for a charge-sheet could be gathered by the police.