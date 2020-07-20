Sexual abuse of girl: father, 3 others held

The police on Monday arrested four persons, including the father of a 16-year-old girl, on the charge of sexually abusing her over a period of two years at Neeleswaram here.
The accused were produced in court and remanded after registering a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
According to the police, the incident took place at Thaikadappuram in Neeleswaram. Riyaz and Muhammad Ali from Neeleswaram and Ijaz from Punchavi were among the arrested.
The girl had lodged a complaint at the Neeleswaram police station alleging that her father had been sexually abusing her at home and in other places from the time she was a Class 8 student.
The girl in her statement had said that her mother was aware of the abuse. She too may be charged, the police added.
The girl’s uncle, who knew that she had had an abortion, told her to lodge a complaint with the police. After a medical examination, her statement will be recorded before the Hosdurg magistrate. The girl is now in the care of her uncle.
