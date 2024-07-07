GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sexual abuse case involving cricket coach: Human Rights Commission registers case, issues notice to KCA

Published - July 07, 2024 07:54 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) has come under scrutiny following allegations of molestation against one of its coaches.

The State Human Rights Commission has registered a suo moto case and issued a notice to the KCA in connection with the arrest one of its coaches Manu, who stands accused of molesting minor girls under the pretext of cricket training.

The commission has sought clarification from the association regarding the circumstances that led to such incidents of grave concern within their ranks.

The accused, who has served the KCA for a decade, allegedly misused his position to abuse children during their training sessions at Tenkasi. He has also been accused of taking nude photographs of the children he was entrusted to train. He had been arrested and remanded under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in connection with six cases.

The revelations have sent shockwaves through the community, leaving both parents and children distressed.

Meanwhile, the KCA has claimed to have been in the dark of the coach’s action until a formal complaint was lodged, followed by subsequent complaints by other survivors. Some of the trainees’ parents have accused the association of having ignored their complaints regarding the harassment.

