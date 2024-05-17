Sexist remark: RMP leader K.S. Hariharan arrested

The police on Friday arrested Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) leader K.S. Hariharan in connection with the alleged sexist remarks he made against Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader K.K. Shailaja and actor Manju Warrier. The action was taken based on a complaint filed by the All India Democratic Women’s Association.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was during a recent public speech that Mr. Hariharan made the remarks. He later apologised for them. The RMP and the United Democratic Front leaders had criticised him for the remarks.

The case was registered at the Vadakara police station under sections 509 (punishment for insulting the modesty of woman) and 153 (punishment for wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) of the Indian Penal Code. He was later granted bail.

The RMP leader reached the police station along with party workers. He alleged that it was a politically motivated case which he would fight politically and legally. He alleged that the police did not take any action against those who hurled bombs at his house and unleashed a defamatory social media campaign.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.