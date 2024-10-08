Sexagenarian sentenced to 102-year rigorous imprisonment for sexually abusing minor relative

The Thiruvananthapuram Fast Track Special Court, which deals with child abuse cases, on Tuesday (October 8,2024) sentenced a 63-year-old man to rigorous imprisonment for 102 years and imposed a fine of ₹1.05 lakh for sexually assaulting his relative, a five-year-old girl.

Special Judge Rekha R. convicted him for multiple offences under various provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences and the Indian Penal Code. The court also ruled that the fine amount should be paid to the survivor as compensation.

The prosecution, led by special public prosecutor Vijay Mohan R.S., said the girl was sexually abused from November 2020 to February 2021 in the case registered by the Kadinamkulam police. The accused is the brother of the child’s maternal grandfather. He subjected her to sexual abuse in his house. He would also threaten her against revealing her trauma to anyone.

However, her grandmother grew suspicious while overhearing her speaking to her friends about the accused. It was later that the girl revealed the incidents to her, following which the family alerted the police and sought medical attention.

The prosecution presented 24 documents and three exhibits.