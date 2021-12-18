Sexagenarian in Kerala gets 15-year RI for raping minor girl

PALAKKAD

18 December 2021 19:50 IST

Incident after the 67-year-old enticed her with food in January 2019

A court at Pattambi sentenced a sexagenarian man to 15 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for raping a seven-year-old girl. The Fast Track Court, Pattambi, sentenced Velayudhan (67) from Koppam to 15 years in jail and slapped a fine of ₹1 lakh.

The case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered at Pattambi police station in the incident that took place in January 2019.

Advertising

Advertising

The court found Velayudhan guilty of raping the girl after enticing her with food.