Sex racket busted in Kottayam

Couples traded partners through online messenger groups

The Karukachal police in the district on Sunday busted a racket that allegedly exchanged partners for sex and arrested seven persons in this connection.

Official sources said the arrested persons belonged to Kottayam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha districts. The arrest followed an online revelation made by one of the racket’s victims. Preliminary investigations revealed that the racket used to operate through various messenger groups in Facebook and Telegram.

The woman, a home-maker, also lodged a complaint against her husband, accusing him of forcing her to have sexual relations with another man. The arrest of the accused, a native of Karukachal, led the police to the operation of a wider network that is reported to have over 1,000 couples from across the State as members .

Sources also said that members also include several professionals and those in the higher echelons of society. The members, who meet periodically, exchanged women between them. Money also changed hands with some men providing their wives for money.