Sewage overflowing from hospital gives nightmare to residents

The Tata COVID hospital started amid the COVID-19 outbreak is a huge relief for people of Kasaragod district. However, overflowing septic tanks at the hospital are giving nightmare to residents in the area.
Residents said no step had been taken to solve the issue that started weeks ago. They also staged a protest on Sunday to bring the issue to the notice of the authorities.
Abdul Khader Mallam, who stays near the hospital, said the residents came to know about the issue after streams in the area got contaminated and a foul smell emanated in the area after rains. He said it posed a health threat to residents.
U. Karunakaran, another resident, said 15 to 20 families staying close to the hospital were living in fear.
“The hospital is situated in an elevated area and the water leaking through septic tanks is flowing down during rain,” he added.
Congress leaders in the area visited the hospital and shared their concerns with the Health Department and the administration.
Uduma block Congress secretary Sukumaran Poochakad said immediate action should be taken to fix the issue.
District Medical Officer A.V. Ramdas said the infrastructure at the hospital had to be developed by the government and the district administration, and added that the Health Department had no funds for it.
