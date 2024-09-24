Sewage discharge polluting Edappally, Thevara-Perandoor canals, finds report

An interim report of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-NEERI) has revealed discharge of stormwater and domestic sewage from households into Edappally and Thevara-Perandoor canals.

The draft interim report on the feasibility study on development of a process package for domestic sewage dated September 12, 2024, found high suspended solid content in water samples collected from both canals, indicating higher water turbidity and decreased photosynthesis. The ecological condition was similar in Pattoli and Valiyath canals flowing into Pallikkalar in Kollam, which was also included in the feasibility study.

The water quality in the Edappally canal was monitored at three locations. The pH values of water samples at different locations varied from acidic to alkaline (6.4-7.3), with temperatures of 32.6 to 35.1 degrees Celsius. The high suspended solids content at the three locations varied from 276 to 372 mg/l respectively. The physicochemical characteristics of water samples collected from the Edappally canal were low in organics, inorganics, and nutrients and thus classified as low strength. The presence of heavy metals was below the detectable limits or present in extremely low concentrations, according to the report.

The water quality of the Thevara-Perandoor canal was monitored at three different locations. The observed pH values at the locations varied from acidic to alkaline (6.3-7.3), with temperatures ranging between 30.6 to 34.5 degrees Celsius. The high suspended solid content was found in the samples. The total dissolved solids at a location was very high (9450 mg/l) due to the tidal effect, it said.

The Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB) had entrusted the CSIR-NEERI with the study on a directive from the National Green Tribunal to take steps to check the indiscriminate degradation of canals following illegal discharge of untreated wastewater into them.