SEWA-Union takes out Assembly march to press for hike in minimum wages

Published - June 19, 2024 09:29 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
The Assembly protest organized by domestic workers demanding a decent minimum wage, in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

The Assembly protest organized by domestic workers demanding a decent minimum wage, in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

The SEWA-Union took out a march to the Assembly and organised a dharna on Wednesday seeking implementation of a law for protection of rights of domestic workers in the State and an increase in their minimum wage.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan, who inaugurated the march, said the demands of the domestic workers were just. The State government was being unjust to them. The issue would be raised in the Assembly, he said, voicing his support for them throughout.

The State government had announced that a law would be framed for domestic workers, but it is yet to see the light of day. On International Domestic Workers’ Day last year, Minister for Labour V. Sivankutty had promised that the law would come into effect in a year. However, it has not been even discussed yet, a statement from the SEWA-Union said on Wednesday.

The union pointed out that though wages were high in other employment sectors of the State, domestic workers’ minimum wages were meagre. Their minimum wage has been fixed at ₹218 for eight hours’ work. With the addition of DA and other benefits, it only came to ₹275. Not taking into account the hard work and expertise of domestic workers and viewing them only as unskilled women workers gave the impression that their value in the job market was low.

A memorandum signed by the union members will be submitted to the minimum wages committee.

P.C. Vishnunath, MLA; All India Trade Union Congress State unit secretary M.G. Rahul, SEWA-Union office-bearers Sonia George, Sarojam S., Seeta Dasan, Sheena Basheer, and Usha Vijayan spoke at the protest.

